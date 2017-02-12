Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tips On Doing Valentine’s Day The Right Way [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Valentine’s Day is this week! And for single people and couples alike, figuring out how to spend the evening is heavy on the brain. Erica Campbell and GRIFF talk about some good ways to spend Valentine’s Day if you’re single, and how to make sure things go smoothly if you’re in a relationship and planning the evening.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Why You Should Bring A Significant Other To Your Church Right Away [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Remember Their First Crushes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Sings His Favorite Gospel Song For Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

dating , Erica Campbell , Griff , love , Relationships , tips , valentines day , Videos

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago