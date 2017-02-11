Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Why You Should Bring A Significant Other To Your Church Right Away [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

19 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell explains to GRIFF why she believes it is essential to bring someone you are dating to your church to meet your church family immediately. Often, it is the trusted people around us who can really gage whether someone is right for us, even better than we can for ourselves.

While GRIFF thought there may be an appropriate amount of time to wait before bringing a partner to church, Erica actually advises against doing it that way. Check out this exclusive video to hear Erica explain more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Remember Their First Crushes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Sings His Favorite Gospel Song For Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Erica Campbell & GRIFF Approach Back-To-School Shopping Differently [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]


 

church , dating , Erica Campbell , family , Griff , love , Relationships

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 week ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago