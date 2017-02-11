Why You Should Bring A Significant Other To Your Church Right Away [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell explains to GRIFF why she believes it is essential to bring someone you are dating to your church to meet your church family immediately. Often, it is the trusted people around us who can really gage whether someone is right for us, even better than we can for ourselves.

While GRIFF thought there may be an appropriate amount of time to wait before bringing a partner to church, Erica actually advises against doing it that way. Check out this exclusive video to hear Erica explain more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

