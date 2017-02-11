Get Up Poll: Can You Compliment Someone Else Around Your Significant Other? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell poses an interesting question to men and women out there about couples etiquette. When you’re out and about with your spouse or significant other, and you see someone attractive, is it okay to look once, or twice, or even compliment the person while your by your lover’s side?

Click on the audio player to hear what these listeners had to say about that in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

