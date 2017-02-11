Fix It Jesus! Donnie McClurkin Tells Christians To Stop Protesting Trump

Pastor Donnie McClurkin wants for Christians to stop protesting President Trump and pray for him instead, wants for Christians to stop protestingand pray for him instead, the Christian Post reported.

“We need to know what our vote really means and how to utilize it. But I don’t want us to get caught up in this protest,” McClurkin stressed on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

“The protests do nothing but rile [people] up. It causes people’s anger to rise up and it gives us a false sense of involvement,” he added.

Campbell disagreed—pointing out the obvious—that protests bring about change.

“It stops their progress. It makes the police have to respond and they have to spend money, they have to clear the streets and they have to organize,” she said. “So it makes them pay a little more attention…”

But McClurkin pushed back saying that despite him not voting for Trump because of his problematic stances on race and gender, he still believes that protest is not the answer.

“Now is our time to pray for him. This is the job of the church,” he said.

“Let the world protest but the job of the church now is to go into prayer and pray that, number one, he succeeds, because if he fails, we have to deal with the consequences as a nation.”

Nevertheless, he went on to say that protesters are only using up tax payer resources and that “America is in a place that it has never been before and the Christian has got to be who God has called us to be.”

McClurkin isn’t the only one in the Black Christian community that believes that prayer is the best way to address #45. Two weeks ago, the other half of Mary Mary, Tina Campbell, said that supporting Trump is the “Godly thing to do.”

She wrote on he Facebook page: “I believe that all people and all lives matter, including that of Mr. Donald Trump and his family. I believe that the leaders of this nation should protect the opportunity for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every single one of its citizens. And, I choose to believe that Mr. Donald Trump shares this same belief.”

“I choose to stand with him, and pray for him; because, as a follower of Jesus Christ and a firm believer in the Holy Bible, according to 1 Timothy 2:1-3, I have been commanded to: ‘The first thing I want you to do is pray every way you know how… especially for rulers and their governments, to rule well. This is the way our Savior God wants us to live,’” she added.

Real Talk: It’s disheartening to see leaders in the Black church pretend as if protest has not been the epicenter of Black liberation—i.e. the Civil Rights Movement—and to dismiss the power that uprise has had in creating social and policy change. Not to mention, they are denying the historical role the church had in ushering in these movements. So many of the freedoms that we enjoy now are a direct result of our rich legacy of standing up for what we believe and taking that message to the streets.

Even in contemporary times, where we would be without the Black Lives Matter Movement? Where would be if we chose to collectively sit at home and be quiet about the disastrous impact police and state violence has on Black and Brown people?

It’s our constitutional right as citizens of this country, regardless of religion, to protest, so what about living under a Trump regime flips that script? Perhaps it’s the rise of social conservatism and the Black Right standing in opposition to progressive beliefs such as abortion rights and LGBTQ equality. But either way, the last time I checked, you can be Christian and woke and have common sense all at the same time.

