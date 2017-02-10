St. Louis Mayor Nominates African-American Attorney For Police Oversight Board

St. Louis, Missouri Mayor Francis Slay has nominated African-American attorney Aaron Banks as a candidate for the city’s police Civilian Oversight Board, reports STL Today.
From STL Today:
Banks, 40, is a candidate for District Four, representing wards 7, 8, 9, and 17, following Lawrence Johnson’s resignation. Banks will be introduced before the Board of Aldermen Friday.
SOURCE: STL Today, CBS St. Louis
