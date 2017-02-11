No Criminal Charges For Cop Who Killed Black Teen Quintonio LeGrier And Bettie Jones

No Criminal Charges For Cop Who Killed Black Teen Quintonio LeGrier And Bettie Jones

Latisha Jones, one of Jones' adult children, said the family will continue to fight for justice after the state attorney's announcement.

19 hours ago

The Light NC staff
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said Friday that no criminal charges would be brought against Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo, who fatally shot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones in December 2015, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From Chicago Tribune:

…No criminal charges would be brought against the Chicago police officer who fatally shot a baseball bat-wielding teen and — mistakenly — a grandmother, [55,] standing by him. A statement issued by the office said prosecutors found insufficient evidence to disprove that Officer Robert Rialmo acted in self-defense.

…At a news conference, Latisha Jones, one of Bettie Jones’ adult children, said the family was “profoundly disappointed” by the prosecution’s decision not to charge Rialmo “for the senseless death of our mother.”

“We will not stop fighting for justice,” said Jones, whose family has a pending lawsuit against the city and Rialmo.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who was unseated incumbent Anita Alvarez when she was handling the shooting death case of Laquan McDonald, had no part in the prosecutors’ decision about Rialmo because her previous employer is representing Jones’ family in a pending lawsuit, reports Chicago Sun-Times.

SOURCE: Chicago TribuneChicago Sun-Times 

