Respect Your Elders! Katherine Jackson Accuses Nephew Of Mental Abuse

The matriarch of the iconic Jackson family also claims that Trent Lamar Jackson used her credit cards and accessed her bank accounts without her permission.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Jackson Family Press Conference For Global Announcement

Katherine Jackson, the beloved matriarch of the iconic Jackson family, claims that she has been the victim of mental abuse by one her nephews for years. Jackson is so afraid of Trent Lamar Jackson, who is also her driver, that she doesn’t want to go home, PEOPLE recently reported.

According to the report, the 86-year-old filed papers in court that state that her nephew—by marriage—accessed her bank accounts and used her credit cards without her permission. In addition, she says that the abuse she endured by the hands of her nephew resulted in Jackson being “in a constant state of fear and confusion.”

In the official documents,Jackson also referred to Trent as “an abusive con-man” who used her in order to “assume control of her finances.”

To make matters even worse, Jackson said she tried to fire Trent and kick him out of her home, but he refused to leave. For now, Katherine is safe visiting her daughter Janet Jackson and her new baby in London, but she admits that she’s “afraid to go home with Trent there” and “fears he could physically harm her for terminating him.”

But there is a silver lining on the horizon: A judge recently granted Jackson’s request for a restraining order forcing her nephew to leave her house and return keys and any property of his aunt’s. In the meantime, both sides are preparing to face off in court for a hearing on March 1st.

This whole situation is ridiculous. You don’t treat your elders like that, but we all know that greed is a very powerful thing.

Stay strong Katherine!

