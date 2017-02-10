CNN’s Chris Cuomo Apologizes After Saying ‘Fake News’ Insult Is Similar To The N-Word

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo offered an apology after making a controversial comment that stirred up social media yesterday afternoon, POLITICO reports.

During a Thursday interview with SIRIUS radio host Michael Smerconish, Cuomo likened use of the phrase “fake news” “as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity.”

Cuomo was referring to a previous incident in which President Trump labeled CNN “fake news” during a contentious press briefing. The White House has since walked back the statement.

“It is an ugly insult and you better be right if you’re going to charge a journalist with lying on purpose and the president was not right here and he has not been right in the past,” he said.

Twitter users quickly jumped in, calling Cuomo’s comments insensitive and not thought through, while several journalists used their platforms to explain why the analogy fell short.

I think Chris Cuomo might not be the sharpest tool in the shed. https://t.co/OovWinZMqv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 9, 2017

“Fake news” is not the “equivalent of the n-word for journalists,” @ChrisCuomo. Signed, a Journalist Who Would Know. https://t.co/tsPfgxiA5V — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 9, 2017

Seriously?! CNN's Chris Cuomo equates 'fake news' label to being called the 'N word'..& they wonder why they r hated https://t.co/0JA3Zjlf8H — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) February 10, 2017

No, Chris Cuomo, being called "fake news" is not equivalent to being called "the N-word" https://t.co/9zcn5xiZkR pic.twitter.com/dLLFhxFGFG — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) February 10, 2017

Cuomo took to Twitter on Friday afternoon, rescinding his initial statement.

I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur. I should not have said it. I apologize https://t.co/TJGUgWz9Q2 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017

Smerconish also issued a statement saying Cuomo meant no harm in his analogy.

re: @ChrisCuomo interview – I know what he was getting at –he had NO intention of minimizing pain of racial slur — Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) February 9, 2017

What do you think? Does Cuomo deserve the backlash or is it unwarranted?

