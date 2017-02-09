Entertainment News
George And Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
Special Screening Of Netflix's The White Helmets Hosted By The Clooney Foundation For Justice With George And Amal Clooney

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


Don’t drink the water unless you want to get pregnant!

After an epic pregnancy announcement from Queen Bey, one of Hollywood’s superstar couples has their own good news to tell — twice!

According to CBS’s The Talk, George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins!

The couple, who tied-the-knot in September 2014, are due this June.

