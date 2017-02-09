George And Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Don’t drink the water unless you want to get pregnant!

After an epic pregnancy announcement from Queen Bey, one of Hollywood’s superstar couples has their own good news to tell — twice!

According to CBS’s The Talk, George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins!

The couple, who tied-the-knot in September 2014, are due this June.

For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @kissrichmond

Latest…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: