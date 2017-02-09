George And Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Don’t drink the water unless you want to get pregnant!
After an epic pregnancy announcement from Queen Bey, one of Hollywood’s superstar couples has their own good news to tell — twice!
According to CBS’s The Talk, George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins!
The couple, who tied-the-knot in September 2014, are due this June.
