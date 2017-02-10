Don’t Miss The 48th NAACP Image Awards Tomorrow On TV One!

The NAACP Image Awards will take place this Saturday, and the categories for the night’s awards are full of amazing nominees. One of the night’s major awards, Entertainer of the Year, pits entertainers from different categories against each other, for only one to emerge as the winner. From Chance The Rapper to Viola Davis, the category is so broad it seems like anybody could take home the crown!

Winners will be announced at the 48th NAACP Image Awards hosted by Anthony Anderson, which will broadcast live on TV ONE this Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 9pm/8c as a two-hour special. A 90-minute pre-show will air live from the red carpet at 7:30pm/6:30c.

See the full list of NAACP nominees here:

Entertainer of the Year

Beyoncé

Viola Davis

Regina King

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Chance the Rapper

TELEVISION

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

“The Carmichael Show” (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

Don Cheadle – “House of Lies” (Showtime)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Kevin Hart – “Real Husbands of Hollywood” (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Keesha Sharp – “Lethal Weapon” (FOX)

Niecy Nash – “The Soul Man” (TV Land)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)

Uzo Aduba – “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

David Alan Grier – “The Carmichael Show” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)

Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC)

Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Erica Ash – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Laverne Cox – “Orange Is The New Black” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Empire” (FOX)

“Power” (Starz)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Underground” (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Mike Colter – “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Terrence Howard – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jurnee Smollett-Bell – “Underground” (WGN America)

Kerry Washington – “Scandal” (ABC)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfred Enoch – “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

Jesse Williams – “Greys Anatomy” (ABC)

Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)

Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX)

Trai Byers – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Amirah Vann – “Underground” (WGN America)

CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Cicely Tyson – “How To Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“American Crime” (ABC)

“Confirmation” (HBO)

“Roots” (History)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Cuba Gooding Jr. – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Jeffrey Wright – “Confirmation” (HBO)

Malachi Kirby – “Roots” (History)

Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose – “Roots” (History)

Audra McDonald – “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” (HBO)

Emayatzy Corinealdi – “Roots” (History)

Kerry Washington – “Confirmation” (HBO)

Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC)

Outstanding News / Information – (Series or Special)

“AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC/NBC News)

“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET)

“StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” (National Geographic Channel)

“Stay Woke” (BET)

“Unsung: Sugarhill Gang” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)

“SuperSoul Sunday” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

“The Talk” (CBS)

“The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“Little Big Shots” (NBC)

“Mary Mary” (WE tv)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“United Shades of America” (CNN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Lemonade” (HBO)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)

“The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2016” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“All In With Cam Newton” (Nickelodeon)

“An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win” (Amazon)

“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

“K.C. Undercover” (Disney Channel)

“The Lion Guard” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)

Emyyri Crutchfield – “Roots” (History)

Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off The Boat” (ABC)

Lonnie Chavis – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross – “2016 BET Awards” (BET)

Joy Reid – “AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC)

Roland S. Martin – “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin” (TV One)

Steve Harvey – “The Steve Harvey Show” (Syndicated)

Kamau Bell – “United Shades of America” (CNN)

RECORDING

Outstanding New Artist

Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)

Chloe X Halle (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

(BOE/Empire)

Ro James (RCA Records/ByStorm Entertainment)

Serayah (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton (RCA Records)

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)

Kendrick Lamar (Top Dawg Entertainment/ Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Maxwell (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Alicia Keys (RCA Records)

Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertaiment)

Fantasia (RCA Records/19 Recordings Limited)

Michelle (Atlantic Records)

Solange (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Blended Family” – Alicia Keys feat. A$AP Rocky (RCA Records)

“Everything’s Beautiful” – Robert Glasper & Miles Davis (Legacy Recordings)

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment)

“Mad” – Solange feat. Lil Wayne (Columbia Records)

“Royalty” – Sounds of Blackness feat HSRA (High School for Recording Arts) (Sounds of Blackness/Atomic K Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Everything’s Beautiful” – Robert Glasper & Miles Davis (Legacy Recordings)

“Latin America Songbook” – Edward Simon (Sunnyside)

“Leslie Odom Jr.” – Leslie Odom (S-Curve)

“Ready Take One” – Erroll Garner (Legacy Recordings / Octave Music Licensing LLC)

“Upward Spiral” – Branford Marsalis Quartet and Kurt Elling (Okeh)

Outstanding Gospel Album – (Traditional or Contemporary)

“Jericho: Tribe of Joshua” – Livre’ (Glory 2 Glory Entertainment/RAL)

“On Purpose” – Myron Butler & Levi (Motown Gospel)

“One Way” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)

“The Journey (Live)” – Donnie McClurkin (RCA Inspiration)

“Worship Journal Live” – Fred Hammond (RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding Music Video

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

“Cranes In The Sky” – Solange (Columbia Records)

“Formation” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertaiment)

“This One’s for Me and You” – Johnny Gill feat. New Edition (Jskillz)

“In Common” – Alicia Keys (RCA Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“Amen” – Anthony Hamilton (RCA Records)

“Cranes In The Sky” – Solange (Columbia Records)

“God Provides” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)

“I See a Victory” – Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia)

“Lake By The Ocean” – Maxwell (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

“Formation” – Beyoncé (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment)

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertaiment)

“Letter to the Free” – Common featuring Bilal (ARTium Records/ Def Jam Recordings)

“Royalty” – Sounds of Blackness feat HSRA (High School for Recording Arts) (Sounds of Blackness/Atomic K Records)

Outstanding Album

“A Seat At The Table” – Solange (Columbia Records)

“Coloring Book” – Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)

“Lemonade” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertaiment)

“untitled unmastered.” – Kendrick Lamar (Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

“What I’m Feelin” – Anthony Hamilton (RCA Records)

LITERATURE

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Another Brooklyn” – Jacqueline Woodson (HarperCollins /Amistad)

“The Book of Harlan” – Bernice L. McFadden (Akashic Books)

“The Illegal” – Lawrence Hill (W. W. Norton & Company)

“The Mother” – Yvvette Edwards (HarperCollins Publishers / Amistad)

“The Underground Railroad: A Novel” – Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul” – Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown / The Crown Publishing Group)

“Freedom is a Constant Struggle” – Angela Y. Davis (Author), Cornel West (Foreword), (Haymarket Books)

“Hidden Figures” – Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollins Publishers / William Morrow)

“Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” – Ibram X. Kendi (Nation Books)

“Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White” – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Author), Raymond Obstfeld (Author), (Time Inc. Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” – Trevor Noah (Random House)

“Carry On” – Lisa Fenn (HarperCollins Publishers / Harper Wave)

“Crook County: Racism and Injustice in America’s Largest Criminal Court” – Dr. Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve (Stanford University Press )

“Grace: A Novel” – Natashia Deón (Counterpoint Press)

“United: Thoughts on Finding Common Ground and Advancing the Common Good” – Cory Booker (Ballantine Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Auto-Biography

“Answering the Call: An Autobiography of the Modern Struggle to End Racial Discrimination in America” – Nathaniel Jones (The New Press)

“Around the Way Girl: A Memoir” – Taraji P. Henson with Denene Millner (37 Ink/Atria Books)

“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” – Trevor Noah (Random House)

“Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching, A Young Black Man’s Education” – Mychal Denzel Smith (Nation Books)

“My Life with Earth, Wind & Fire” – Herb Powell (Author), Maurice White (Author), Steve Harvey (Foreword), David Foster (Foreword), (HarperCollins Publishers / Amistad)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Green Smoothies for Life” – JJ Smith (Atria Books)

“LA Reid Sing to Me: My Story of Making Music, Finding Magic, and Searching for Who’s Next” – LA Reid (Harper Collins)

“Running the Long Race in Gifted Education: Narratives and Interviews from Culturally Diverse Gifted Adults” – Joy M. Scott-Carrol (Author), Anthony Sparks (Author), Diana Slaughter Kotzin (Foreword), (IGET-Network Press/Book Publisher’s Network)

“The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World ” – The Dalai Lama (Author), Desmond Tutu (Author), Douglas Abrams (With), (Avery)

“The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage” – Daymond John (Author), Daniel Paisner (With), (Crown Business / The Crown Publishing Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Collected Poems: 1974 — 2004” – Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company)

“Counting Descent” – Clint Smith (Write Bloody Publishing)

“The Big Book of Exit Strategies” – Jamaal May (Alice James Books)

“The Sobbing School” – Joshua Bennett (Penguin Books)

“Thief in the Interior” – Phillip B. Williams (Alice James Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“A Poem for Peter: The Story of Ezra Jack Keats and the Creation of The Snowy Day” – Andrea Davis Pinkney (Author), Lou Fancher (Illustrator), Steve Johnson (Illustrator), (Viking Children’s Books)

“Daddy’s Little Girl” – Karissa Culbreath (Author), MikeMotz.com (Illustrator) (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform)

“Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat” – Javaka Steptoe (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

“The Golden Girls Of Rio” – Nikkolas Smith (Skyhorse Publishing / Sky Pony Press)

“Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas” – Gwendolyn Hooks (Author), Colin Bootman (Illustrator), (Lee & Low Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“As Brave As You” – Jason Reynolds (Simon & Schuster (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books))

“Riding Chance” – Christine Kendall (Scholastic / Scholastic Press)

“Same But Different: Teen Life on the Autism Express” – Holly Robinson Peete (Author), Ryan Elizabeth Peete (Author), RJ Peete (Author), (Scholastic / Scholastic Press)

“The Hero Two Doors Down: Based on the True Story of Friendship Between a Boy and a Baseball Legend” – Sharon Robinson (Scholastic / Scholastic Press)

“Two Naomis” – Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich (Author), Audrey Vernick (Author), (HarperCollins Children’s Books)

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Fences” (Paramount Pictures)

“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

“Loving” (Focus Features/Big Beach)

“Moonlight” (A24)

“The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)

Don Cheadle – “Miles Ahead” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Nate Parker – “The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Stephan James – “Race” (Focus Features/The Luminary Group A Solofilms/Trinidad/Trinity/Trinity Race Production)

Will Smith – “Collateral Beauty” (Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – “London Has Fallen” (Focus Features/Millennium Films/G-Base Production)

Madina Nalwanga – “Queen of Katwe” (Walt Disney Studios)

Ruth Negga – “Loving” (Focus Features/Big Beach)

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Tika Sumpter – “Southside With You” (Roadside Attractions)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Alano Miller – “Loving” (Focus Features/Big Beach)

Chadwick Boseman – “Captain America: Civil War” (Marvel Studios)

David Oyelowo – “Queen of Katwe” (Walt Disney Studios)

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” (A24)

Trevante Rhodes – “Moonlight” (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aja Naomi King – “The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Queen of Katwe” (Walt Disney Studios)

Mo’ Nique – “Almost Christmas” (Universal Pictures)

Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Viola Davis – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Lion” (The Weinstein Co.)

“Loving” (Focus Features/Big Beach)

“Miles Ahead” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Moonlight” (A24)

“The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Documentary – (Film)

“13th” (Netflix)

“I Am Not Your Negro” (Velvet Film)

“Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” (The People’s Poet LLC)

“Miss Sharon Jones!” (Cabin Creek Films)

“Olympic Pride, American Prejudice” (Coffee Bluff Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary – (Television)

“Major League Legends: Hank Aaron” (Smithsonian Channel)

“Policing the Police” (PBS)

“Roots: A History Revealed” (History)

“Roots: A New Vision” (History)

“Streets of Compton” (A&E)

WRITING

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” – B.A.N. (FX)

Issa Rae, Larry Wilmore – “Insecure” – Insecure as F**k (HBO)

Kenya Barris – “black-ish” – Hope (ABC)

Our Lady J – “Transparent” – If I Were A Bell (Amazon)

Prentice Penny – “Insecure” – Real as F**k (HBO)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Akela Cooper – “Marvel’s Luke Cage” – Manifest (Netflix)

Anthony Sparks – “Queen Sugar” – By Any Chance (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Ava DuVernay – “Queen Sugar” – First Things First (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Joe Robert Cole – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – The Race Card” – (FX)

LaToya Morgan – “TURN: Washington’s Spies” – Benediction (AMC)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture – (Television)

Alison McDonald – “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win” (Amazon)

Alison McDonald – “Roots (Night 2)” (History)

Charles Murray – “Roots (Night 3)” (History)

Rashida Jones and Mike Schur – “Black Mirror: Nosedive” (Netflix)

Rhonda Freeman-Baraka – “Merry Christmas, Baby!” (UP TV)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Adam Mansbach “Barry” (Black Bear Pictures and Cinetic Media)

Barry Jenkins (Screenplay) and Tarell Alvin McCraney (Story by) “Moonlight” (A24)

Jeff Nichols “Loving” (Focus Features/Big Beach)

Nate Parker “The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Richard Tanne “Southside With You” (Roadside Attractions)

DIRECTING

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anton Cropper – “black-ish” – God (ABC)

Anton Cropper – “black-ish” – Good-ish Times (ABC)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” – Value (FX)

Marta Cunningham – “Transparent” – Exciting and New (Amazon)

Melina Matsoukas – “Insecure” – Insecure as F**k” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Anthony Hemingway – “Underground” – The Macon 7 (WGN America)

John Singleton – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story: The Race Card” – (FX)

Millicent Shelton – “Empire” – The Lyon Who Cried Wolf (FOX)

Paris Barclay – “Pitch” – Pilot (FOX)

Sam Esmail – “Mr. Robot” – eps2.5_h4ndshake.sme (USA Network)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Carl Seaton – “Bad Dad Rehab” – (TV One)

Mario Van Peebles – “Roots (Night 2)” – (History)

Rick Famuyiwa – “Confirmation” – (HBO)

Thomas Carter – “Roots (Night 3)” – (History)

Vondie Curtis-Hall – “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart” – (Lifetime)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture – (Film)

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo – “Captain America: Civil War” (Marvel Studios)

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” (A24)

Garth Davis – “Lion” (The Weinstein Co.)

Mira Nair – “Queen of Katwe” (Walt Disney Studios)

Nate Parker – “The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – (Television or Film)

Dwayne Johnson – “Moana” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Idris Elba – “Finding Dory” (Pixar Animation Studios)

Idris Elba – “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)

Kevin Hart – “The Secret Life of Pets” (Universal Pictures)

Loretta Devine – “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

