Plus Size Company Uses New York Times Ad To Challenge Designers To Inclusivity At Start Of New York Fashion Week

Dia & Co. is a plus-size personal styling service offering women five pieces monthly, picked by an actual stylist, at varying prices. The company has boldly made a call to fashion designers in the industry, demanding inclusivity through their hashtag #MoveFashionForward.

This is a demand for designers who do not traditionally design for plus to well, break that tradition. Co-founder Nadia Boujarwah told Hello Beautiful, “Before we get to fashion week in September we want to see real change.”

We had the opportunity to speak with Kelsey Kennedy, Director of Merchandising for Dia & Co., who told Hello Beautiful, “Very few retailers listen to consumers. The spirit of this is meant to say we are here to help. We are here to share what we hear from our customers and share in the passion and the fun.”

Dia & Co. is a data driven company, providing analytics to retailers and brands. They partner with many brands now and desire to continue this trend. The monthly boxes are popular, with users actively reviewing and sharing what each ‘Dia Box’ entails.

The company has also innovated with Facebook Live, conducting live selling and allowing their customers to buy items that were purchased wholesale for the communities’ various Dia boxes.

The clothing tends to be more casual with dresses thrown into the mix. There is a detailed questionnaire when you sign up, so they can style to your taste and likes.

The company left their actual phone number in the New York Times ad. We hope designers take note and call.

