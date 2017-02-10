Community Calendar Of Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|:
|Play4Kay Cancer Awareness Basketball Game
|Event Date:
|02/11/2017
|Event Time:
|4 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Methodist University
|Address Line 1:
|5400 Ramsey Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, N.C., 28311
|Event Description:
|Cancer has touched virtually everyone’s life in one way or another. The Play4Kay basketball game at Methodist University raises money through merchandise sales, donations, and a silent auction for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation’s Friends of the Cancer Center. These groups help underserved women afford cancer testing.
|Event Contact:
|DeeDee Jarman
|Event Contact Number:
|910-630-7283
|A Night Out With Jalessa Cade
|Event Date:
|02/11/2017
|Event Time:
|6:00 pm -9:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Brotha’s Keepa Ministries and Production
|Address Line 1:
|1653 Old Louisburg Rd (Tillery’s Place)
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh
|Event Description:
|A night out with North Carolina’s finest 2016 WIDU Wild Card Winner Jalessa Cade as she ministers in concert some of our favorite songs that we here everyday on the light. A night you wouldn’t want to miss and a worship experience that will have many saying what must I do to be save. So come out and worship the most high God with fun food and fellowship!
|Event Contact:
|Amber Stewart
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)-710-2321
|God’s Closet Raleigh
|Event Date:
|02/12/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 am-2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Raleigh Seventh Day Adventist Community Center
|Address Line 1:
|4805 Dillard Dr
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27606
|Event Description:
|You pay a $1 entrance fee and get 2 bags to shop for FREE. We provide gently used children clothes, shoes, and bedding. You can donate and volunteer, as well. Toys are not accepted.
|Event Contact:
|Kizzy
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 946-3376
|food give away
|Event Date:
|now
|Event Time:
|now
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Lakeview Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|3411 Dearborn Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|durham nc.27704
|Event Description:
|the lakeview missionary baptist church has sweet potatoes at the church giving them away to anyone that will come and get the 3411 dearborn drive durham nc .27704 we are open now come one come all!!
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|9199498048
|AME Church Founder’s Day Parade
|Event Date:
|02/11/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church
|Address Line 1:
|1006 May Street
|City, State, Zip:
|—
|Event Description:
|The parade line up will be at 9 a.m. in front of The Greater Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church (1006 May Street) with the parade starting at 10 a.m. The following is the parade route:
• Begin on May Street (Gaines Chapel AME Church)
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Dr. Jonetta Prater
|Event Contact Number:
|912-659-0560
