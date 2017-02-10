Community Calendar Of Events

Community Spotlight
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

 

Play4Kay Cancer Awareness Basketball Game
Event Date:  02/11/2017
Event Time:  4 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Methodist University
Address Line 1:  5400 Ramsey Street
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, N.C., 28311
Event Description:  Cancer has touched virtually everyone’s life in one way or another. The Play4Kay basketball game at Methodist University raises money through merchandise sales, donations, and a silent auction for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation’s Friends of the Cancer Center. These groups help underserved women afford cancer testing.
Event Contact:  DeeDee Jarman
Event Contact Number:  910-630-7283

 

  A Night Out With Jalessa Cade
Event Date:  02/11/2017
Event Time:  6:00 pm -9:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Brotha’s Keepa Ministries and Production
Address Line 1:  1653 Old Louisburg Rd (Tillery’s Place)
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh
Event Description:  A night out with North Carolina’s finest 2016 WIDU Wild Card Winner Jalessa Cade as she ministers in concert some of our favorite songs that we here everyday on the light. A night you wouldn’t want to miss and a worship experience that will have many saying what must I do to be save. So come out and worship the most high God with fun food and fellowship!
Event Contact:  Amber Stewart
Event Contact Number:  (919)-710-2321

 

 

God’s Closet Raleigh
Event Date:  02/12/2017
Event Time:  10:00 am-2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Raleigh Seventh Day Adventist Community Center
Address Line 1:  4805 Dillard Dr
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27606
Event Description:  You pay a $1 entrance fee and get 2 bags to shop for FREE. We provide gently used children clothes, shoes, and bedding. You can donate and volunteer, as well. Toys are not accepted.
Event Contact:  Kizzy
Event Contact Number:  (919) 946-3376

 

 

  food give away
Event Date:  now
Event Time:  now
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Lakeview Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  3411 Dearborn Drive
City, State, Zip:  durham nc.27704
Event Description:  the lakeview missionary baptist church has sweet potatoes at the church giving them away to anyone that will come and get the 3411 dearborn drive durham nc .27704 we are open now come one come all!!
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  9199498048

 

  AME Church Founder’s Day Parade
Event Date:  02/11/2017
Event Time:  10:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church
Address Line 1:  1006 May Street
City, State, Zip: 
Event Description:  The parade line up will be at 9 a.m. in front of The Greater Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church (1006 May Street) with the parade starting at 10 a.m. The following is the parade route:

• Begin on May Street (Gaines Chapel AME Church)
• Go East on Anderson and turn right
• Go South on MLK Blvd. and turn left
• Go East on 37th Street and turn left
• Go North on Montgomery Street and turn left
• Go West on Gwinnett Street and turn right
• Go North on MLK Blvd and turn left
• Enter Morris Brown Drive
• Go West on Gwinnett Street
• Turn left on May Street where parade will end – at Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church.
Event Contact:  Rev. Dr. Jonetta Prater
Event Contact Number:  912-659-0560

 

