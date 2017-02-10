Community Calendar Of Events

Event Description:

The parade line up will be at 9 a.m. in front of The Greater Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church (1006 May Street) with the parade starting at 10 a.m. The following is the parade route: • Begin on May Street (Gaines Chapel AME Church)

• Go East on Anderson and turn right

• Go South on MLK Blvd. and turn left

• Go East on 37th Street and turn left

• Go North on Montgomery Street and turn left

• Go West on Gwinnett Street and turn right

• Go North on MLK Blvd and turn left

• Enter Morris Brown Drive

• Go West on Gwinnett Street

• Turn left on May Street where parade will end – at Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church.