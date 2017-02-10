Black History Month
Heritage Film Festival In Durham At Hayti Heritage Center

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Pam Grier Portrait Session

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

In recognition of Black History Month, Durham’s Hayti Heritage Center and St. Joseph’s Historic Foundation is hosting the 23rd annual Heritage Film Festival through Saturday.

More than ten movies by and about people of African descent will be screened, ranging from classic features to films by up-and-coming talent.

Conversations about community initiatives and the films themselves will punctuate many of the screenings. On Friday after viewing “Soul City” a documentary about a group of activists that try to build a “multiracial utopia” in North Carolina in the 1970s, State Senator Floyd McKissick, Jr., whose father was one of the city’s founding members, will lead a discussion about the film.

On Saturday following the screening of “Living Colors,” a documentary about the Durham Civil Rights Mural, will be a discussion about community-centered public art.

Poster For 'Foxy Brown'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

Other screenings include classics like “Foxy Brown,” a Blaxploitation film starring North Carolina native Pam Grier, and “Unravel,” a sci-fi thriller by Triangle filmmaker David Merritt.

