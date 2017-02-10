Janelle Monae Updates Her Black And White Look With A Splash Of Color For 8th Annual AAFCA Awards

Singer and actress Janelle Monae stepped out for the 8th Annual African American Film Critics’ Association Awards (AAFCA) Wednesday night in Hollywood sporting her usual black and white colors with a twist. Janelle had on a Marc Jacobs dress with a deep v-neck and a black belt around her waist.

The original design had zebra stripes, leopard pattern and checkered design and was also decorated with colorful flowers throughout the dress, bringing an overall pretty look to Janelle. The dress was accented with a fishnet design that went down the front of her left thigh, adding even more originality to the design.

Janelle attended the event along with her “Moonlight” co-starand director. They were all recognized for their outstanding work on the film and Janelle snagged the award for Best Breakout Performance for her role in the movie along with her role in Hidden Figures.

Given that Marc Jacobs has been controversial when it comes to fashion, sending white models down the runway with locs last year , it’s interesting that she chose to wear this designer to the African American Film Critics’ Association Awards. With all the cultural appropriation and Black designers that need support, you would have thought she would have been, well, more thoughtful, with her decision.

Janelle is cleaning house this year with her back-to-back performances on film, and is doing it in true originality and style! What do you think of Janelle’s dress?

