Progressive website Al Jazeera Plus (AJ+) came under fire on Thursday for posting a video about Democraticthat referred to her as “sassy.” The footage was supposed to pay honor to the California representative, who has been a vocal critic of, but it missed the mark with its language.

In a now-deleted tweet, the company posted the following: “Meet @MaxineWaters, the sassy congresswoman leading the fight to impeach President Trump.”

Yeah, they tried it.

The term “sassy” strikes a nerve in many African-Americans, especially Black women, because it’s been used as a racist and sexist stereotype to describe us. Waters—who is vibrant, fearless and heroic—may read Trump for filth when needed, but so does, and no one would ever use that same word to describe the white Massachusetts Congresswoman.

But no worries: Twitter didn’t miss a beat with this one:

Me if anyone ever calls Maxine Waters " sassy" in my presence pic.twitter.com/305uPfOd3b — 🗣Petty Pendergrass (@BrittyKitty326) February 9, 2017

Maxine Waters is fierce, honest and forthright. Her faces-and her work-have been important to speak truth right now. "Sassy" isn't ok. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) February 9, 2017

Maxine Waters is a brilliant, accomplished, thoughtful, insightful, fearless and courageous Black woman – she is NOT some "sassy" loudmouth. — thisisyourconscience (@lincolnablades) February 9, 2017

.@ajplus Maxine Waters is a congresswoman who is bravely fighting our national shame not Dee on "What's Happening" GTFOH with your "sassy" — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) February 9, 2017

Yeah, we're not going to do this @ajplus. Put some respect on @MaxineWaters name and take off this "sassy" mess. https://t.co/XWFG4dEPwv — Lauren Warren (@iamlaurenp) February 9, 2017

@ajplus @MaxineWaters "Sassy"??? Would you use that word to describe a white man? Or white woman, for that matter? Probably not. — Lisa Guerrero (@4lisaguerrero) February 9, 2017

Considering that @MaxineWaters is one of the FEW political figures speaking out against Trump, the fact they reduced her to "sassy"…. pic.twitter.com/waDpwwiCK3 — black history heaux (@localblactivist) February 9, 2017

So, he's being described as an outspoken critic, but Maxine Waters is being described as sassy? Right. https://t.co/NaFuwiqjUO — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) February 9, 2017

@ajplus Please remove the word 'sassy' from the headline. @MaxineWaters is a senior member of Congress, not some windup doll. DO BETTER. — Hammer ⚒ (@BROADUS) February 9, 2017

@waaverlyyy @ajplus @MaxineWaters Girl preach. Black women who challenge leaders are always "sassy" or have an "attitude" — What I say? (@WhoCanTopDat) February 9, 2017

@ajplus @MaxineWaters sassy? She never snapped her fingers when she talks #FixIt — its noré noré (@noredavis) February 9, 2017

. @ajplus You're diminishing the work of @MaxineWaters by describing her as sassy. There are a myriad of other adjectives to use. — Genkai, The Teacher (@here_2infinity) February 9, 2017

We’re pretty sure that after this reading, AJ+ probably won’t use the word “sassy” again.

You gonna learn today.

RELATED NEWS:

The Trump Administration Is Proof Of The Fragility Of White Men In Power

#BlackGirlMagic: Stunning Old Photograph Of Harriet Tubman Resurfaces

Elizabeth Warren To White Men Who Attempt To Silence Women: ‘They Can Shut Me Up, But They Can’t Change The Truth’

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: