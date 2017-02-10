Omarosa Called ‘Trump’s Whore’ While Shopping For Bridesmaids Dresses With Friends

Omarosa Called ‘Trump’s Whore’ While Shopping For Bridesmaids Dresses With Friends

"The Apprentice"-alum was harassed and heckled during a pre-birthday shopping trip at a Nordstrom outside of Washington DC.

Omarosa Manigault is paying the price for her avid support of President Trump—not only has she lost some friends, but she’s also being verbally attacked in public. 

According to the Washington Post, on Saturday The Apprentice-alum was harassed and heckled during a pre-birthday shopping trip with her bridesmaids in a Nordstrom just outside Washington DC. A tipster, who witnessed the verbal altercation in the store’s cosmetics section, told the newspaper that around 6 p.m., Manigault told Nordstrom employees that two unidentified women were harassing her.

“They were letting her have it,” the witness told the Post, calling the 43-year-old “Trump’s whore.”

“These fat ladies won’t stop following me,” our source said the White House director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison told store staffers. Manigault also asked for security to intervene.

The bride-to-be, who injured her left foot and is currently walking with a cane and an orthopedic boot, was eventually escorted to her car, the Post noted. In addition, the women who confronted the former reality star were asked to leave the store and agreed with no resistance. And while Manigault has yet to speak publicly about the incident, earlier this week, the White House confirmed that it indeed did happen.

Manigault, who is engaged to Florida pastor John Allen Newman, will be featured on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress before her July 28 nuptials.

