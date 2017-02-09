Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Naomie Harris Looking Solid In Stripes?

23 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Harris stepped out in stripes during the 16th Annual Film Independent Directors Close Up Series. Her Oscar nomination stems from her role in the 8 time Oscar-nominated film, Moonlight in which she’s up for best supporting actress. 2017 has been a breakout year for Naomi, who also starred in the 2016 adaptation of John le Carré’s Our Kind of Traitor, continues to increase her cinematic presence and grace magazine covers with incredible fashion and physique.

The English actress was wearing a silk and cashmere number designed by Prabal Gurung and styled by Nola Singer and Laura Lee Jones. The dress came in an ivory colored short-sleeved top with sequenced stripes paired with a matching pleated skirt that also featured stripes in silk material.

Prabal Gurung

Source: Prabal Gurung / Courtesy of Prabal Gurung


Naomi’s dress hails from the Pre-Fall 2017 collection from Prabal’s designs and present simple colors that easily accentuates her natural beauty.

So what’s the verdict? Is Naomie’s striped number HAUTE or NAUGHT? Vote below!


