Guess Who’s Bizzack? BarackObama.com Relaunches Site, Will Work With FLOTUS

Former President Obama relaunched his website, BarackObama.com, on Thursday and by the looks of it, he and former First Lady Michelle Obama are set to work together to fight the powers that be (my interpretation).



In addition to a short video taking the most rousing parts of his final address as president, and with the words, “We Love You Back,” the site offers up short bios on both Obamas and how to contact them for press or speaking engagements.

In the “About” section, it reads: “As President Obama has said, the change we seek will take longer than one term or one presidency. Real change—big change—takes many years and requires each generation to embrace the obligations and opportunities that come with the title of Citizen.”

And so we are heartened to know that they seek to be a part of this big change. If nothing else, we need them out here showing us what dignity, class, maturity and love of country truly looks like.

SOURCE: BarackObama.com

SEE ALSO:

President Obama Encourages Americans To Stay In Touch In Last Letter

#OneObama: All Obama Everything For 8 Years

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: