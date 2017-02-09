Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: “Let Me Claim You If You Love Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

23 hours ago

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is struck by the spirit of the season; there’s love in the air, and people are all cute and coupled up. makes GRIFF happy But more importantly, GRIFF says, it’s tax season, and that’s something that’s also heavily on his mind.

He prays for transparency for couples about taxes, so that they might be able to team up and use each other to get a leg up during tax season. Check out this exclusive video to hear GRIFF’s full crazy prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

