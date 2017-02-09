GRIFF’s Prayer: “Let Me Claim You If You Love Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is struck by the spirit of the season; there’s love in the air, and people are all cute and coupled up. makes GRIFF happy But more importantly, GRIFF says, it’s tax season, and that’s something that’s also heavily on his mind.

Follow @GetUpErica

He prays for transparency for couples about taxes, so that they might be able to team up and use each other to get a leg up during tax season. Check out this exclusive video to hear GRIFF’s full crazy prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Fighting The Bicycle Demon Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For President Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Those Mad At Chrisette Michele & Travis Greene [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]