Dave Hollister Explains Why He Was Nervous About His Unsung Episode [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Dave Hollister is one of the few singers out there who move seamlessly between R&B and gospel music. He talks with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about being nervous about his Unsung episode, particularly because of parts about his marital indiscretions and drug abuse that could possibly irritate old wounds in his marriage. He talks about his latest release, “The Manuscript,” and where the inspiration for it came from, and why he has no problem singing songs written by other people.

Plus, Dave explains why, no matter where his life has taken him, God has always been his passion. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

