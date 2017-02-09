Dave Hollister Explains Why He Was Nervous About His Unsung Episode [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dave Hollister is one of the few singers out there who move seamlessly between R&B and gospel music. He talks with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about being nervous about his Unsung episode, particularly because of parts about his marital indiscretions and drug abuse that could possibly irritate old wounds in his marriage. He talks about his latest release, “The Manuscript,” and where the inspiration for it came from, and why he has no problem singing songs written by other people.

Follow @GetUpErica

Plus, Dave explains why, no matter where his life has taken him, God has always been his passion. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr On Wanting To Be A Gospel Singer From A Young Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Reveals Exciting News Of Her Next Album To Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr Discusses Why Her Album Is Called “The Life Project” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]