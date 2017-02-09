Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The End Of An Era: Aretha Franklin Is Retiring

The Queen Of Soul's last album will feature Stevie Wonder.

24 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty


Aretha Franklin, who is the owner of one of the most powerful voices of our time announced she will be retiring at the end of this year.

She revealed to Detroit TV station WDIV that she will release one more album in September before retiring.

I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” she told a reporter. The Queen Of Soul said her new album would feature a production from Stevie Wonder himself.  But don’t worry, even though there will be no more Franklin albums, she isn’t leaving music altogether.

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now,” Franklin said. “I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”

Aretha will record her album in Detroit, the city where she grew up. “I keep my business in Detroit, or as close to Detroit as possible,” she said in the interview.

 

SOURCE: The Guardian

RELATED LINKS

Aretha Franklin’s Soul Touching Tribute To Prince Has Us All Feeling Emotional

Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly Working With The Producers Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ For Her Biopic

Say Good-Bye To ‘Patti Pies’; Aretha Franklin Is Launching Her Own Line Of Desserts

Album , Aretha Franklin , Stevie Wonder

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 week ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago