Ted Cruz Calls Democrats ‘Party Of Ku Klux Klan’

In the contentious fight to get controversial U.S. Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions confirmed, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) pulled his very own race card, saying opposing Democrats were the party of the Ku Klux Klan.
As reported on Tuesday, many Democratic Senators including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) vehemently opposed Sessions, who was denied a federal judgeship because of racist comments he made when he was attorney general for the state of Alabama.
“When the left doesn’t have any other arguments, they go and just accuse everyone of being a racist, and it’s an ugly, ugly part of the modern Democratic Party,” Cruz said during an interview on Fox News.
“Listen, the Democrats are the party of the Ku Klux Klan. You look at the most racists, you look at … the Dixiecrats, they were Democrats who imposed segregation, imposed Jim Crow laws,” he added.
Sen. Warren on Tuesday evening was silenced on the Senate floor after she quoted a 1986 speech from the late Sen. Ted Kennedy calling Sessions a “disgrace” to the Justice Department. After she was barred from speaking on the floor, Warren also read a letter from the late Coretta Scott King who opposed Session’s judgeship as well.
Thirty years ago, Sessions was denied that judgeship. But despite Democratic opposition, he was confirmed as U.S. Attorney General on Wednesday night by a TK to TK vote.
Yes, Democrats used to be the party of the Klan, but if Cruz were truly trying to be honest and not just go for a sound bite, he would know that these Southern Dixiecrats (and Klan members) left the Democratic party en masse and most of the white South is now in his very own party. Just as Abraham Lincoln and the Republicans used to be the party for black folks, things done changed.
SOURCE: The Hill
SEE ALSO:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Refuses To Be Silent About Danger Of Jeff Sessions
Sen. Kamala Harris Gives Rousing Speech Opposing Sessions
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25