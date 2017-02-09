Join Us At NCCU Tomorrow For “Weekend Warrior”

Join The Light 103.9 as we broadcast live at NCCU’s A.E. Student Union on Friday from 10am – 3pm as we kickoff the schools “Weekend Warrior” event. NCCU’s Office of Spiritual Development and Dialogue invites you and your family for “Weekend Warrior” – [The “FREE” Gospel Hip Hop Concert – HAS BEEN POSTPONED – to a date to be determined….but other family friendly activities will happen with food, refreshments and karoke from 8pm – 10pm at the student union and co-hosted by The Light 103.9

