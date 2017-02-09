Local Events
Home > Local Events

Join Us At NCCU Tomorrow For “Weekend Warrior”

6 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Cardi B Takes Over NCCU 10:40 Break

Source: R1

 

Join The Light 103.9 as we broadcast live at NCCU’s A.E. Student Union on Friday from 10am – 3pm as we kickoff the schools “Weekend Warrior” event.  NCCU’s Office of Spiritual Development and Dialogue invites you and your family for “Weekend Warrior” –  [The  “FREE” Gospel Hip Hop Concert – HAS BEEN POSTPONED – to a date to be determined….but other family friendly activities will happen with food, refreshments and karoke from 8pm – 10pm at the student union and co-hosted by The Light 103.9

gospel hip hop , NCCU's Weekend Warrior

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 week ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago