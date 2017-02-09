Beyonce Didn’t Tell Her Dad About Pregnancy

Matthew Knowles tell Entertainment Tonight that he found out about Beyonce’s pregnancy just like everybody else.

Beyonce revealed on social media that she was pregnant with twins.

Beyonce’s mom Tina and sister Solange were told about Beyonce’s pregnancy however, her father and former manager was not told before hand.

CLICK HERE to read more and see video.

http://gossiponthis.com/2017/02/07/mathew-knowles-found-out-beyonce-pregnanct-twins-text-message-et-interview-video/



Also On The Light 103.9 FM: