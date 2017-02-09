Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce Didn’t Tell Her Dad About Pregnancy

2 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Circle Of Sisters 2015 - Day 2

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Matthew Knowles tell Entertainment Tonight that he found out about Beyonce’s pregnancy just like everybody else.

Beyonce revealed on social media that she was pregnant with twins.

Beyonce’s mom Tina and sister Solange were told about Beyonce’s pregnancy however, her father  and former manager was not told before hand.

CLICK HERE to read more and see video.

http://gossiponthis.com/2017/02/07/mathew-knowles-found-out-beyonce-pregnanct-twins-text-message-et-interview-video/

Beyonce , Matthew Knowles

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 7 days ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago