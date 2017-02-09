Black History Month 2017
Emmett Till’s Accuser Admits To Lying

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Carolyn Bryant

Source: Unknown / 60 Minutes cameraman

The family of Emmett Till are pleased to have his named cleared after the white woman who accused him of groping her, 60 years ago admits to lying about that part of the story.

The accusations caused the black 14-year-old to be abducted and brutally murdered by two white men.

Till’s cousin, Wheeler Parker tells People Magazine,the family “knew all the time” her allegations were false…. “Now he’s put in another light. That means a lot to me.”

 

Till’s brutal beating death in Mississippi in 1955, the acquittal of his professed killers by an all-white jury and the photos of his bloated, mutilated body sparked national outrage and set in motion the national civil rights movement.

Read more at EURweb.com

