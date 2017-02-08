Fitzgerald’s, A Popular Houston Venue, Takes The Heat After Racist Emails Surface

NewsOne Staff

Fitzgerald’s, a popular Houston music venue, is under fire after a respected music producer unveiled a racist email he received from the owner, according to the Houston Press.

The boycotting for @FitzgeraldsLive starts now. This type of response is a disgrace. I will never step foot inside of this place again pic.twitter.com/59Yi4ju0wY — TrakkSounds (@Trakksounds) February 7, 2017

Riding high off the new release of his single “Once Upon a Time,” featuring rappers Scarface, Scarlito and Ham Franklin, Garrett Brown, also known as “Trakksounds,” reached out to the venue in the hopes of booking a date.

What he got in return was a scathing letter from Fitzgerald’s owner, Sarah Fitzgerald, who used her response as an opportunity to critique rap music and lovers of hip-hop as a whole.

“I’m gonna pass on this,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Not a big fan of the ‘n—–, b—-, whore, p—y, gonnaf——shootyou’ music or the fans that wear their pants under their ass with 18 inches of underwear showing, drink and smoke pot in the parking lot, then scream ‘you racist b—-‘ when I ask that they take their lit joint inside. 300 fans that buy little, tip little and create big disharmony-no thanks.”

Brown, taken aback by the bitter bigotry, used hulk levels of restraint to respond with dignity and compassion.

“Wow…sounds like quite the stereotype but if that’s how you feel then all power to you,” he wrote. “A simple no would have worked as well but it sounds like you have some aggression build up about something else. Have a good week and god bless you.”

But he wasn’t done. He posted the exchange on Twitter and called for a boycott of the venue, vowing to never visit Fitzgerald’s again. Word spread through the Twitterverse and to past Fitzgerald acts such as comedian Hannibal Buress, along with other Texas-based artists.

Yeesh. Just worked at this spot on Friday. Never again though. https://t.co/qhAheq1PR8 — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) February 7, 2017

Yep. I'm done with @FitzgeraldsLive. If you're an urban artist working in or out of Houston be aware of this racist bullshit. ❤@Trakksounds https://t.co/becr6B9WDQ — Kam Franklin (@KamFranklin) February 7, 2017

Fitzgerald’s flippantly responded to Brown’s boycott on Twitter and accused him of hypocrisy for supporting misogyny and racism in a separate email, KTRK reports.

@Trakksounds – boycott away. We do not host misogynistic music that worships rape culture and harbors hatred. — FitzgeraldsLive (@FitzgeraldsLive) February 7, 2017

@Trakksounds We quoted your song lyrics back to you, said we would pass on the show. Now we're racist for your lyrical content? — FitzgeraldsLive (@FitzgeraldsLive) February 7, 2017

“I get insulted when men submit music to me that refers to women as b—— and hoes, just like you would get insulted if a white man sent you music calling black men racial slurs. Your music plays into all stereotypes…gangsters, drugs, women hating, racial slurs, etc.,” Fitzgerald wrote.

But after the social media backlash continued to snowball, Fitzgerald’s is now forced to deal with the repercussions of what happens to businesses when their racism begins to show––Google “Donald Sterling“ for another telling example.

We do not condone the words of Fitzgerald's. All of our shows will be moved to another venue. More updates coming soon. https://t.co/QWRXsifXAl — Margin Walker (@MarginWalkerTX) February 7, 2017

@Trakksounds @FitzgeraldsLive I've played at this venue plenty of times….. Never again. — DJ Mr. Rogers (@djmrrogers) February 7, 2017

In an interview with the Houston Press, Sarah Fitzgerald said that maybe she’s too old to ascertain popular culture. In her defense, Fitzgerald used the age-old “But I like Black people” trope to point out how “woke” she really is.

“But for them to say I don’t like black music…I mean, I’ve probably had more black music in Fitzgerald’s than any white club in town,” she said. “I like music, and I like black music. I just don’t know how to deal with this type of music.”

SOURCE: Houston Press, KTRK

