Sen. Kamala Harris Will Make A Public Case Against Confirming Sessions For Attorney General

NewsOne Staff

California’s newly elected Senator Kamala Harris will pull from her lengthy legal career to lay the groundwork against confirming Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, according to a statement from her office. The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday evening.

Harris’ argument from the Senate floor will be broadcast on C-SPAN at 3:15 p.m. ET. The former California Attorney General’s speech follows a contentious political debate over Sessions’ controversial statements and legal actions in regards to civil rights.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was censured from speaking on the Senate Floor Tuesday evening after she attempted to read a letter Coretta Scott King wrote to Congress in 1986 denouncing Sessions’ nomination as a federal judge. In the emotional exchange, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked the presiding officer to instruct Warren to take a seat. Due to the ruling, Warren is barred from speaking during the remainder of Sessions’ confirmation. Warren, refusing to be silenced, finished reading the letter on Facebook moments later.

Harris also joined her Democratic colleagues to denounce the confirmation of newly appointed Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, during a marathon 24-hour session held from Monday to Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reports:

“Our country needs a Secretary of Education who has demonstrated basic competency when it comes to issues facing children,” said Harris (D-Calif.), who previously served as California’s attorney general. “She cannot or will not uphold the law if she does not understand the law.”

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times

SEE ALSO:

Despite Senate Action, Elizabeth Warren Refuses To Be Silent About The Danger Of Jeff Sessions

Kamala Harris Begins Historic Turn As California’s First Black Senator