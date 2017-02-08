Get Up Erica
Justin Forsett On What It’s Like Being A Man Of Faith In The NFL [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

8 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Justin Forsett is an NFL player who just recently signed with the Denver Broncos. But he’s also a singer, and was one of many gorgeous voices contributing to the NFL Gospel Choir at the 18th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. He talks about the choir, which is full of former and active professional football players, and how players find themselves in it.

He explains what it’s like being a man of faith in the NFL, and describes his journey to becoming the man he is today and the hurdles he has had to overcome. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Choir , Denver Broncos , faith , gospel , justin forsett , NFL , Singing

