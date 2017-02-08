Local
Triangle 7th Best Place To Live In National Ranking

10 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Raleigh and Trees

Source: matejphoto / Getty

 

According to the U.S. News and World Report’s Ranking of the most populous metro areas, the Triangle is ranked the seventh best place to live in the United States.

The media company determined the rankings from each metro area’s job market, quality of life and more….

Source WRAL.com

 

Top 10 Best Places to Live:

1. Austin, Texas

2. Denver, Colorado

3. San Jose, California

4. Washington, D.C.

5. Fayetteville, Arkansas

6. Seattle, Washington

7. Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

8. Boston, Massachusetts

9. Des Moines, Iowa

10. Salt Lake City, Utah

