Awesomely Scripted: Luvvie Ajayi’s Book ‘I IJudging You’ Comes To Shondaland

Congrats are in order for blogger extraordinaire, Luvvie Ajayi.

The self proclaimed side-eye Queen’s debut book “I’m Judging You: The DO Better Manual,” will get the Shondaland touch when it is developed into a comedy series, according to Deadline.

Ajayi said of the opportunity, ‘Dreams come true. I don’t even have the words to express how geeked I am. #IMJudgingYou. From Book to TV with my Fairy Baemother, Shonda.’

Dreams come true. I don't even have the words to express how geeked I am. #ImJudgingYou. From book to TV, with my Fairy BaeMother, Shonda. 😆😢😍😭😆😆😆 A photo posted by Awesomely Luvvie (@luvvie) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:38am PST

Ajayi gained Shonda Rhimes attention after humorously recapping episodes of Scandal.

Shonda along with Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC signature studios have acquired rights to Ajayi’s book to create the cable series.

Shonda will add her first comedic series to her dramatic TV arsenal which includes, of course, Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, & Scandal.

RELATED STORIES

Here Are Ten #AfriMerican Women You Should Know, Watch & Follow

#AfriMericans: If ‘Girlfriends’ Had An African Cousin, The Show Would Look Like This

Chrisette Michele Writes New Track Defending Her Inauguration Performance

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: