Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled

In the world of celebrity couples, this rarely happens.

21 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Late last year when former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa decided to divorce, many were left surprised as the couple have been married for almost 20 years and share four children. Things actually got pretty messy, with accusations of Larsa cheating with rapper Future and allegations of domestic violence complete with 911 calls. Well now it appears that a new year has brought a change of heart to the couple, as it is being reported that they have officially reconciled.

Nike Kids Rock Cocktails & Canapes - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Getty


Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Scottie Pippen and wife Larsa are officially working on their marriage despite the divorce filing that occurred last fall. According to the report, Scottie never moved out of their shared home during the breakup and was simply in Chicago working while they were estranged.

Things are apparently so good between the couple that they are now going out in public together. On February 6, they were at dinner and took a picture with Kourtney Kardashian, LL Cool J and Richard Weitz at favored LA spot The Nice Guy. The Pippen’s have also taken to their respective social media accounts to let the world know about their current relationship status, with Larsa showcasing a massive 14-carat diamond ring from Scottie on Snapchat that she captioned her “Valentine’s present,” while he posted a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

However, despite everything looking like its back on track, the divorce filing initiated by Scottie last October is still pending. This could simply be because he hasn’t gotten around to the paperwork side of things or the couple is waiting to make sure things are totally solid.

You can check out Larsa’s gorgeous ring from Scottie and his sweet throwback photo BELOW:

Clearly #LarsaPippen is winning 👀👀… y'all think Scottie forgave her ? (View previous post)

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

 

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2925189/larenz-tate-on-power/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2925116/taraji-p-henson-for-mac/

celebrity couples , celebrity divorces , celebrity news , Entertainment News , Larsa Pippen , Scottie Pippen , sports news

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 6 days ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago