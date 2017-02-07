Jekalyn Carr On Wanting To Be A Gospel Singer From A Young Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr has been on a steady ascension since her first release in 2011, with magazines like JET and Ebony noting her accomplishments. She also has several Stellar Award nominations, and a Grammy nomination for her latest work. She talks to Erica Campbell about her discussions with God about her desire to sing about Him from a young age.

Follow @GetUpErica

Her latest album, The Life Project, has received a lot of recognition and nominations. She explains how it feels for her work to be recognized in such a way. Plus, Jekalyn talks about being active in the ministry of her church, where her father is her pastor. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Listener Thanks Jekalyn Carr For Getting Her Through Hard Times [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr Discusses Why Her Album Is Called “The Life Project” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Reveals Exciting News Of Her Next Album To Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]