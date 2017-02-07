Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Jekalyn Carr On Wanting To Be A Gospel Singer From A Young Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr has been on a steady ascension since her first release in 2011, with magazines like JET and Ebony noting her accomplishments. She also has several Stellar Award nominations, and a Grammy nomination for her latest work. She talks to Erica Campbell about her discussions with God about her desire to sing about Him from a young age.

Her latest album, The Life Project, has received a lot of recognition and nominations. She explains how it feels for her work to be recognized in such a way. Plus, Jekalyn talks about being active in the ministry of her church, where her father is her pastor. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Listener Thanks Jekalyn Carr For Getting Her Through Hard Times [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr Discusses Why Her Album Is Called “The Life Project” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Reveals Exciting News Of Her Next Album To Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

17 photos Launch gallery

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

Continue reading 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

God , gospel , Jekalyn Carr , jesus , The Life Project

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 6 days ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago