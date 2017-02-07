GRIFF’s Prayer: Fighting The Bicycle Demon Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains how powerful he feels when he rides his bike. But yesterday, when he rode his bike throughout the streets he felt like he was being attacked by a demon spirit! He thanks God for giving him the strength to combat that spirit without getting really hurt, and delivering him to his destination safely.
Check out this exclusive video to hear GRIFF’s entire hilarious prayer in this clip form “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
2016 Stellar Gospel Awards
13 photos Launch gallery
2016 Stellar Gospel Awards
1. Rickey Smiley With Mr. & Mrs. Kirk FranklinSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Jonathan Slocomb, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp & Lady Tramaine HawkinsSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Sherri Shepherd & Rickey SmileySource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Sherri Shepherd & Rickey SmileySource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Sherri Shepherd & Rickey SmileySource:Getty 7 of 13
8. The Walls GroupSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. Don Jackson & Hillary ClintonSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. Don JacksonSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. Nicole George Middleton, Brian Courtney Wilson & Darlene McCoySource:Getty 11 of 13
12. Don Jackson & Hillary ClintonSource:Getty 12 of 13
13.13 of 13
