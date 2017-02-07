Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Fighting The Bicycle Demon Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains how powerful he feels when he rides his bike. But yesterday, when he rode his bike throughout the streets he felt like he was being attacked by a demon spirit! He thanks God for giving him the strength to combat that spirit without getting really hurt, and delivering him to his destination safely.

Check out this exclusive video to hear GRIFF’s entire hilarious prayer in this clip form “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For President Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Those Mad At Chrisette Michele & Travis Greene [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For The Whoopings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

13 photos Launch gallery

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

Continue reading 2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

bicycle , GRIFF'S prayer , spirit , Video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 6 days ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago