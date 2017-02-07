GRIFF’s Prayer: Fighting The Bicycle Demon Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains how powerful he feels when he rides his bike. But yesterday, when he rode his bike throughout the streets he felt like he was being attacked by a demon spirit! He thanks God for giving him the strength to combat that spirit without getting really hurt, and delivering him to his destination safely.

Check out this exclusive video to hear GRIFF’s entire hilarious prayer in this clip form “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

