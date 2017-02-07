Mom Upset When Daycare Worker Breastfeeds Her Child

Would you be upset? A mother in Carrborro is hoping police press charges against a daycare worker that was caught on surveillance video breastfeeding her child without her permission.

Kaycee Oxendine recorded video from the security footage inside Carrboro Early School on Friday that shows a woman adjusting her top and bringing Oxendine’s 3-month-old son to her chest to breastfeed him.

The employees say that the baby was constipated and they thought breastfeeding him would make him better.

The worker has been fired but the mom wants the woman arrested and to face criminal charges.

Later the baby got sick and had to be taken to UNC Hospital.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: