Morgan Freeman Weighs In On Trump’s Presidency

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman

Freeman refers to today’s politics, that “it feels like we are jumping off a cliff.”

In the latest issue of AARP Magazine, actor Morgan Freeman compares the presidency of Donald Trump to a situation in which the country is plunging toward a certain death.

“As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff,” Freeman told the publication, according to an excerpt printed in The Daily Mail.

 

Read more about what he had to say at EURWEB.com

