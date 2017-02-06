Larenz Tate Lands Recurring Role On ‘Power’

just got that much sexier. Beloved actorannounced he landed a recurring role on upcoming season of the hit Starz show.

Tate will play Rashad Tate, a councilman from Jamaica, Queens, Deadline reports. Season four of Power is set to air in the Summer of 2017. Filming has already begun.

