Larenz Tate Lands Recurring Role On ‘Power’

19 hours ago

The Light NC staff
2016 Triumph Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Power just got that much sexier. Beloved actor Larenz Tate announced he landed a recurring role on upcoming season of the hit Starz show.

Tate will play Rashad Tate, a councilman from Jamaica, Queens, Deadline reports. Season four of Power is set to air in the Summer of 2017. Filming has already begun.

