The Plastic Cup Boyz Spank Horton and Na’im Lynn sit down with April Watts to play her famous game. Find out what they think of Steve Harvey meeting with Donald Trump, The New Edition Story, and the break up between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. Catch Funny Friday interviews live on Magic 95.9 FM Baltimore Fridays from 1p to 2p.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: