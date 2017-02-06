Get Up Erica
Half Mile Home “Thinking Of Me” [MUSIC VIDEO]

7 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Gospel trio Half Mile Home is known for their gorgeous blend of gospel and R&B sounds. The Ohio natives brought their soothing, gorgeous harmonies together again for this uplifting song, “Thinking Of Me.” Their signature sound communicates feelings of hope and motivation. Check out the video above to see!

