Apple, Facebook, Google, Twitter & 93 Other Tech Giants Gear Up For Legal Action Against Trump’s Travel Ban

97 companies banded together to file a legal brief in opposition of the controversial executive action.

1 day ago

Silicon Valley plans to take action against President Trump’s controversial travel ban, according to The Washington Post.

97 companies including tech industry leaders, Apple, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Twitter and Microsoft, filed an amicus brief on Sunday in opposition of Trump’s executive action with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

The court will determine the ruling “within a few days on an appeal by the administration after a federal judge in Seattle issued late Friday a temporary restraining order putting the entry ban on hold,” the outlet reports.

The Post, who spoke with sources on condition of anonymity writes Lyft, Pinterest, Yelp, Square, Reddit, Kickstarter, Github, Glassdoor, Box, Mozilla, Dropbox, Twilio, Zynga, Medium, Pinterest, and Salesforce also back the filing.

Amazon, notably missing, was not named in the brief because the company is currently named as a witness in the lawsuit filed by the Washington state’s attorney general against the executive order on immigration and refugees, outlet writes.

The named companies view Trump’s order as discriminatory and damaging to industry growth, who rely on talent from around the world.

“The Order represents a significant departure from the principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the immigration system of the United States for more than fifty years …,”  lawyers wrote in the brief obtained by the Post. “The Order makes it more difficult and expensive for U.S. companies to recruit, hire, and retain some of the world’s best employees. It disrupts ongoing business operations. And it threatens companies’ ability to attract talent, business, and investment to the United States.”

SOURCE: The Washington Post

