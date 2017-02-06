Effortless Trolling Or Coincidence?: The Bushes Appear At Super Bowl LI

The presidential curve remains supreme.

1 day ago

NewsOne Staff
Remember that time the Bushes said they couldn’t attend President Trump’s inauguration ceremony because they were too sick?

Well, after being released from a Houston area hospital in late January, former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush appeared well enough to make a surprise appearance at Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

President Bush, 92, hinted at the coin toss with a tweet on February 1. “Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl,” he wrote.

The crowd erupted in cheers when the couple was escorted onto the filed by the military. While it was awesome to see them in good spirits, social media had a field day with the tweets and memes.

Forget Brady…. Bush you the real MVP! These were my exact thoughts! #SuperBowl2017 #NotMyPOTUSTrump #PresidentBush

We’re not going to speculate further on their absence at inauguration, but we definitely see you Mr. and Mrs. Bush. Troll on!

