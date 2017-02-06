Tasha Cobbs Reveals Exciting News Of Her Next Album To Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

GRIFF also talks with Tasha about his tambourine skills. Plus, Tasha Cobbs reveals exclusively to Erica Campbell what fans can expect from her next project, which is coming soon! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
