Tasha Cobbs Reveals Exciting News Of Her Next Album To Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs chats with Erica Campbell about being a pastor and counseling young people, and the role of people like herself and the church in influencing and guiding young people in turbulent times. She explains how she gives words of encouragement to those who are hurting by reminding them that God is always in control.

Follow @GetUpErica

GRIFF also talks with Tasha about his tambourine skills. Plus, Tasha Cobbs reveals exclusively to Erica Campbell what fans can expect from her next project, which is coming soon! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs On How Being A Worship Leader Prepped Her For Singing Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ted Winn On The Church’s Role In Politics & Fighting Racism [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Brian Courtney Wilson On The Church’s Duty To Speak Out About Injustice [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]