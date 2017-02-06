Get Up Erica
Tasha Cobbs Reveals Exciting News Of Her Next Album To Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs chats with Erica Campbell about being a pastor and counseling young people, and the role of people like herself and the church in influencing and guiding young people in turbulent times. She explains how she gives words of encouragement to those who are hurting by reminding them that God is always in control.

GRIFF also talks with Tasha about his tambourine skills. Plus, Tasha Cobbs reveals exclusively to Erica Campbell what fans can expect from her next project, which is coming soon! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

church , control , Donald Trump , God , new music , pastor , prayer , Tasha Cobbs , Youth

