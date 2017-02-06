Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer For President Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF‘s prayer he submits a serious prayer to God about Donald Trump. He asks God to put some prayer warriors on the advisory teams around him, so he can have better guidance in his decision-making process. GRIFF explains that Trump’s got the religion thing all wrong, discussing his love for his Muslim friends and their culture.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Donald Trump , Griff , GRIFF'S prayer , muslims , President

