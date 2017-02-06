GRIFF’s Prayer For President Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF‘s prayer he submits a serious prayer to God about Donald Trump. He asks God to put some prayer warriors on the advisory teams around him, so he can have better guidance in his decision-making process. GRIFF explains that Trump’s got the religion thing all wrong, discussing his love for his Muslim friends and their culture.
Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Those Mad At Chrisette Michele & Travis Greene [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “Thank You For These Beautiful 13’s” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For The Whoopings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Red Carpet Rundown: Celebration of Gospel 2016
28 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: Celebration of Gospel 2016
1. Erica CampbellSource:PRPhotos.com 1 of 28
2. Vashawn MitchellSource:PRPhotos.com 2 of 28
3. Yolanda AdamsSource:PRPhotos.com 3 of 28
4. Travis GreeneSource:PRPhotos.com 4 of 28
5. Tina CampbellSource:PRPhotos.com 5 of 28
6. Kirk FranklinSource:PRPhotos.com 6 of 28
7. Tasha CobbsSource:PRPhotos.com 7 of 28
8. Taraji P. HensonSource:PRPhotos.com 8 of 28
9. TankSource:PRPhotos.com 9 of 28
10. Tamela MannSource:PRPhotos.com 10 of 28
11. Laura GovanSource:PRPhotos.com 11 of 28
12. Tina and Teddy CampbellSource:PRPhotos.com 12 of 28
13. Kenny LattimoreSource:PRPhotos.com 13 of 28
14. Kelly PriceSource:PRPhotos.com 14 of 28
15. Jonathan McReynoldsSource:PRPhotos.com 15 of 28
16. Jessica ReedySource:PRPhotos.com 16 of 28
17. Donald LawrenceSource:PRPhotos.com 17 of 28
18. David MannSource:PRPhotos.com 18 of 28
19. Fonzworth Bentley and wife Faune ChambersSource:PRPhotos.com 19 of 28
20. Debra Lee and Tamela MannSource:PRPhotos.com 20 of 28
21. Bryshere GraySource:PRPhotos.com 21 of 28
22. Brian Courtney WilsonSource:PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1 22 of 28
23. Brely EvansSource:PRPhotos.com 23 of 28
24. Dr. Bobby JonesSource:PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1 24 of 28
25. Bebe WinansSource:PRPhotos.com 25 of 28
26. April DanielsSource:PRPhotos.com 26 of 28
27. Anthony HamiltonSource:PRPhotos.com 27 of 28
28. Anthony BrownSource:PRPhotos.com 28 of 28
comments – Add Yours