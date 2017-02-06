Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Take A Stand: Patriots Player Martellus Bennett Will Not Be Visiting Trump In the White House

Take that, Donald.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons At NRG Stadium

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


After the New England Patriot’s upset the Super Bowl outcome with a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the winners.

The Patriots will travel to the White House as is customary for the Super Bowl champions, but one player won’t be joining them, tight end Martellus Bennett.

In a post-game press conference, the 29-year-old revealed he won’t be joining his teammates, Coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Bob Kraft on their victory trip to visit the president.

“We all have our beliefs,” he said to the media.  “The thing is, we accept people for who they are. And that’s the biggest thing about what this country is really about. I don’t really care what you believe. It’s not going to separate me from accepting you for who you are.”

When asked for more information on his decision, Bennett directed fans to his Twitter account.

His recent tweets included possible references to Trump’s recent immigration ban:

“America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness.”

“Be the change you wish to see in the world. If you want a world full of hate be hateful. If you want a world full of love be loving.”

SOURCE: USA TODAY

RELATED LINKS

Hell Has Frozen Over: Trump To Sign Executive Order To Support HBCUs

Girl Bye! Two Howard Republican Students Think Trump Is Good For Black Folks

Donald Trump On Black History Month: Frederick Douglass ‘Has Done An Amazing Job’

Martellus Bennett , Patriots , super bowl , trump

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 5 days ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago