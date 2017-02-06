Will Durham’s Police And Firefighters Get A Raise?

The answer to that question could be met today as city council takes on the issue of pay raises.

Last year, the city council hired a consultant group to evaluate police and firefighter salaries.

After the consulting firm studied the pay structure for Durham’s public safety workers, it recommended that the city’s nearly 500 police officers and 300 firefighters deserve a raise.

The firm compared Durham’s current salary levels with other cities of similar size.

Read more at ABC11. (source)

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: