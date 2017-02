During the 1st half the Patriots were down by as much as 25 points against the Falcons and many thought it was going to be a shut out… but true football fans knew there was still plenty of time left.

After being down by an astonishing score the Patriots came back and in overtime defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Superbowl 51.

Read more about the exciting game at CNN.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: