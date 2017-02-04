Iyanla Vanzant Says Oppression Only Has Power Over You If You Let It; Black Twitter Snaps Off

Iyanla Vanzant Says Oppression Only Has Power Over You If You Let It; Black Twitter Snaps Off

You can't just wish away or deny racism, sexism, homophobia and ageism, that's just not how it works.

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


When Iyanla Vanzant took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share her words of wisdom with her followers, we’re pretty sure that she didn’t expect to get royally dragged. See, like director Lee Daniels, the self-help guru subscribes to the notion that if you just reject oppression, it can’t really affect you.

“Racism, sexism, homophobia, ageism have no power over you unless you believe they do,” the author wrote on Twitter, adding to a thought she had the night before. “The energy of dominant thoughts and words creates the conditions in our lives.”

The 63-year-old also added, “Your life is a reflection of what you believe. If you really believe something or someone can stop you, it can and it will.”

How sway?

Anyone who has taken a middle school African-American studies class would know that the act of wishing away oppression doesn’t make it any less powerful or any less real. And thankfully, Black Twitter didn’t miss a beat letting her know that:

My personal favorite:

Oh Iyanla, if you want to fix something, please start with your politics!

