Poll Shows Americans Are Split On Media Coverage Of Trump

President Donald Trump has continually made the effort to diminish the credibility of the media by making claims that several outlets are distributing “fake news” about his administration. Despite his reservations about the way he is being portrayed in the media, a new Gallup poll shows that Americans are divided over its coverage of Trump, reports NBC News.
From NBC News:
The disagreement was stark over how the media is handling President Donald Trump, with those who took part in the poll almost evenly divided in three ways: 36 percent thought the media was “too tough,” 31 percent said coverage was “about right” and 28 percent complained that the reporting was “not tough enough.”
Perhaps unsurprising, the poll finds that views on the media split down ideological lines. Nearly three quarters of Republicans believed the media has been “too tough,” while only 37 percent of independents and 9 percent of Democrats agreed.
On the opposite side of the ideological spectrum, only 6 percent of Republicans said the media had not been tough enough, as compared to 49 percent of Democrats.
The poll, which was released on Friday, was conducted between January 30 and January 31.
President Trump has referred to the press as “the opposition party,” reports NBC News. On Tuesday, the White House announced that Trump’s team would no longer make appearances on CNN or other networks that don’t promote his agenda.
