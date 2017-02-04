Ericaism: Is The Message For You Or For The World? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about a lesson she learned once while recording some music, when her husband Warryn Campbell told her that a song she really loved should stay private, rather than be put on the album. Sometimes, he told her, God is having a moment with you, and only you, as opposed to giving you a moment to share with the world.

Know your audience- not everything is made to be shared with everyone else. Somethings don’t translate. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

