Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Is The Message For You Or For The World? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

11 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about a lesson she learned once while recording some music, when her husband Warryn Campbell  told her that a song she really loved should stay private, rather than be put on the album. Sometimes, he told her, God is having a moment with you, and only you, as opposed to giving you a moment to share with the world.

Know your audience- not everything is made to be shared with everyone else. Somethings don’t translate. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: That Was A Waste Of Tears [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Respect God’s Creation [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Can You Trust Your Mama? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

10 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Erica Campbell , ericaism , God , message , Moment , private , Public

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 days ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago