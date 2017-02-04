Local
Chapel Hill’s Water Unsafe Until Saturday Afternoon

2 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Friday night officials of the Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA) deemed Chapel Hill’s water supply as unsafe.  OWASA says the supply will not be safe for residence until at least Saturday afternoon.

The call to cease use came due to Due to a shutdown of the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant and a major water main break Friday morning on the northeast side of Chapel Hill, near Dobbins Drive, the water supply in the OWASA system reached very low levels, officials said.

A state of emergency was declared for Chapel Hill and Carrboro.

