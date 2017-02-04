Trailer For ‘Greenleaf’ Season Two Arrives

Trailer For ‘Greenleaf’ Season Two Arrives

By the looks of things, season two of "Greenleaf" will be more explosive than last season!

Last year, OWN network hit viewers with the one-two punch with the debuts of freshman series’ Greenleaf and Queen Sugar, and while we still have to wait a bit for the Bordelon gang from Queen Sugar to return, the drama of Greenleaf is set to debut in less than a month. That’s right Greenleaf fans, all of the jaw-dropping drama that populated last season is on its way back for season two and by the looks of things it’s explosive!

With its juicy season one finale cliffhanger that had audiences reeling, Variety is reporting on what fans can expect to see in season two. The industry insider gives a minor peak into the new season with this teaser description:

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with David’s Bishop Greenleaf threatened by the exposure of a crime he may have committed years ago. “Get ready: The judgment’s coming” he’s warned in the [second season] promo. The women in his life will be facing problems, too: “When you feel that resentful spirit rising up inside of you, that’s when you’re actually in serious spiritual trouble,” as spoken by Grace Greenleaf.

You can check out the Season 2 trailer BELOW:


 

To get you ready for season two, the official premiere date and streaming dates for the first season have also been released. The first eight episodes of season 2 will debut on Wednesday, March 15 at 10 p.m.  The remaining eight episodes will air in the summer. Viewers can catch up on the show’s first season on Netflix beginning March 3.

 

